Why Detroit's all-American muscle car is outliving doomed sedans

Of course, it’s worth considering that drag racers in Challengers, Camaros and Mustangs are already being bested by Tesla drivers on the track, a portent of the electric future awaiting the muscle-car world. Kuniskis said he expects performance cars to become more electrified over time, with plug-in hybrid versions taking off in the future. Both he and Beahm declined to go into detail on Fiat Chrysler's product plans, and the automaker so far hasn’t invested heavily thus far to bring in electric vehicles to market.