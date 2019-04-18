Trump’s new NAFTA would hit the auto sector, report finds

The ITC’s congressionally mandated report on the likely economic impact found that the strict new auto rules in the USMCA would lead to higher prices for cars in the United States, reduced consumer choices, the sale of 140,000 fewer vehicles and a modest decline in auto assembly jobs. The 1,500 jobs lost in vehicle production, the ITC said, would be offset by a gain of almost 30,000 jobs in parts production, thanks in part to increased manufacturing of engines and transmissions in the United States.