Airline flights are disrupted as government shutdown crimps FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily halted flights into New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Friday because of a shortage of air-traffic control staff, escalating the pressure on President Trump and Congress to end the partial shutdown of the U.S. government.
A lack of workers at an air-traffic control facility in the Washington area prompted the FAA to stop inbound flights to LaGuardia, one of the nation’s busiest transportation hubs. While the delay program known as a ground stop was lifted at 10:37 a.m. Eastern time after an hour and 22 minutes, the disruption rippled through East Coast airports such as Newark Liberty International and Philadelphia.
The airport snarls underscored the risk of the government shutdown, which has dragged into its 35th day. Union leaders and top bosses of U.S. airlines warned of the rising impact to the aviation system Thursday; JetBlue Airways Corp. Chief Executive Robin Hayes said the situation was reaching a “tipping point.”
The FAA attributed the delays to “a slight increase in sick leave” and said the effects on the aviation system were moderate. Neither the FAA nor the National Air Traffic Controllers Assn. union has said the delays are due to the shutdown.
“We’ve mitigated the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft as needed,” the FAA said in an emailed statement. “The results have been minimal impacts to efficiency while maintaining consistent levels of safety in the national airspace system.”
Political standoff
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president had been briefed on the situation.
“We are monitoring the ongoing delays at some airports,” she said in an emailed statement. “We are in regular contact with officials at the Department of Transportation and the FAA.”
The situation at LaGuardia comes as Congress and the president have failed to come up with an agreement to reopen the government. After the Senate rejected two proposals Thursday, new talks began among Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the White House.
“McConnell and I had a good conversation,” Schumer told reporters Friday morning. “We’re trying to get everyone involved to work something out.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Twitter that the shutdown is “pushing our airspace to the breaking point.” She called on Trump to agree to reopen the government and “stop endangering the safety, security and well-being of our nation.”
Washington and Jacksonville
The FAA’s website identified one of the affected facilities as Washington Center, which oversees mostly high-altitude flight routes in the central region of the East Coast. It’s located in Leesburg, Va.
A high-altitude control center in Jacksonville, Fla., also had a higher-than-expected absentee rate due to illness, according to the agency. However, the FAA hadn’t experienced any delays as a result.
The FAA frequently uses a variety of air-traffic delay programs to keep the system functioning as efficiently as possible. They are mostly put in place to handle weather issues that reduce the number of planes that can land at an airport, but controller staffing can also trigger such delays.
While there is little evidence so far of safety risks, airline CEOs and labor leaders warned this week of an uptick in worrisome signs as workers face a second pay period without getting a salary.
TSA impact
On Wednesday, 7.5% of U.S. airport security officers were absent from work, more than double the 3% rate on the same day last year, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement. Last Sunday’s absence rate among TSA airport screeners was 10%.
Southwest Airlines Co. said it lost out on as much as $15 million in sales this month because of the shutdown, and Chief Executive Gary Kelly called the closing “maddening.” Delta Air Lines Inc. said last week that the political standoff was costing it about $25 million a month.