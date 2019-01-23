NextEra fires ‘warning shot’ at PG&E over power contracts

NextEra’s filing is an attempt to head off that possibility, days ahead of the Jan. 29 date that PG&E has said it may formally file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It’s a preemptive move that has been noted across the U.S. power industry. A who’s who of energy companies have filed comments about the issue with FERC, including BP Plc, Consolidated Edison Inc., Dominion Energy Inc., Exelon Corp. and NRG Energy Inc.