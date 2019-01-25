NLRB empowers companies to treat more workers as independent contractors

The board overruled a 2014 case, FedEx Home Delivery, in which a Democratic majority on the NLRB had established a standard making it easier for workers to be considered employees rather than contractors. The majority in Friday’s case wrote that the Obama-era ruling had “impermissibly altered the board’s traditional common-law test” by “severely limiting” the significance of workers’ “entrepreneurial opportunity” when analyzing whether they were contractors or employees.