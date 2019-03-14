NLRB shouldn’t have subcontractors work on rule about subcontractors, Democrats say

The Democratic lawmakers — Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia, chairman of the Committee on Education and Labor, and Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida, who chairs its subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions — wrote that contracting out the work of reviewing comments “appears to be an alarming course of action.” They said the agency “risks further fueling public concerns that it is tainting the rulemaking with conflicts of interest,” especially if the comment-review work goes to a law firm or other company that has consulted or represented any organizations or associations that have submitted comments about the rule.