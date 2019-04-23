Drug executives are criminally charged in major opioid case

Officials said the new charges were a major step in the U.S. crackdown on those who have fueled the nation’s prescription-opioid epidemic, which has prompted a 33% surge in overdose deaths in the 10 years leading up to 2017, at a rate of more than 17,000 annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention. Still, Berman faced questions about why the company was allowed to enter a deferred-prosecution agreement rather than being required to plead guilty.