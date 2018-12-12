Employers bump up paid parental leave as they try to hold on to workers

The U.S. remains the only high-income country that fails to provide paid family leave, and companies have typically only extended such benefits to salaried or full-time workers. This year, that started to change. In addition to Starbucks and Walmart, H&M, Dollar General Corp. and Darden Restaurants Inc. extended their policies to cover more classes of workers. Now more than half of the 57 largest employers tracked by PLUS now offer the same amount of leave time to all classes of employees. About a dozen now say they offer paid caregiver leave, up from just two in 2017.