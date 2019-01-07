Palantir once mocked the idea of salespeople. Now it’s hiring them

The sales push is a marked departure from Chief Executive Alex Karp’s long-held philosophy. For Karp, it was a point of pride that the tech was good enough to sell itself. Karp once said publicly the only way he’d hire a sales team was if he were forced to by investors, or if he were “hit by a bus.” As recently as 2017 he told CNBC, “Almost everyone here is an engineer. I’m a PhD in philosophy,” and “We have no salespeople.”