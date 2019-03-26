To get astronauts back to the moon in five years, Pence is willing to bounce Boeing

Blue Origin, led by Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, has also teased its goal of building a rocket called New Armstrong, which suggests it could be powerful enough to reach the moon. The company’s other rockets — New Shepard, which is intended to take paying tourists to suborbital space, and New Glenn, which is currently under development and set to carry satellites to orbit — are named after the U.S. astronauts that completed those respective feats.