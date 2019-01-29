Battered by wildfires and scandals, PG&E files for bankruptcy

PG&E Corp. says a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, which will allow the company to continue operating while it comes up with a plan to reorganize its debts, is the only way to deal with billions of dollars in potential liabilities from a series of deadly wildfires, many of which were sparked by the company’s infrastructure. A bankruptcy filing “is ultimately the only viable option to restore PG&E’s financial stability to fund ongoing operations and provide safe service to customers,” the company told the Securities and Exchange Commission this month.