PG&E stops honoring settlements with fire victims as bankruptcy nears

The utility has said that bankruptcy is in the best interests of wildfire victims to ensure fair and expeditious resolution of their claims while it faces billions of dollars in liabilities from 2017 and 2018 California wildfires. (It’s not guaranteed that PG&E will enter bankruptcy, however: On Monday, the company was fielding last-minute proposals from some of the biggest names in the investment world to keep it solvent, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Whether PG&E was considering those proposals was unclear.)