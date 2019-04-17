Pinterest readies $1.3-billion IPO with anti social media marketing campaign

One of the primary criticisms of Pinterest is that the majority of its user growth is coming from international markets, where the average revenue per user is much lower than in the U.S. In 2018, more than 80% of new users were from outside the U.S. but they generated about 25 cents per person compared with $9.04 for those based in the U.S. Investors will have to decide whether the company will be able to bring its international revenue in line with that in the U.S. For comparison, Twitter now generates about half of its revenue from foreign countries.