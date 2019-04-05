China keeps gorging on California pistachios despite tariff threat

There could also be more at play — including lower-than-expected tariffs being collected. With China and the U.S. still in talks about potentially ending their trade war, China has since rolled back some U.S.-specific agricultural tariffs. China may also not be collecting the full tariffs while the talks on a potential deal are ongoing. Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday the two sides had “reached new consensus” on issues including the text of a trade agreement, according to Xinhua. Trump said a deal was probably still weeks away.