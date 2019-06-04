Powell hints Fed will cut rates if needed over trade wars

Trump has imposed far-reaching tariffs on imports on China, which has retaliated with tariffs of its own on U.S. exports. He has also threatened to impose an escalating series of tariffs against Mexico unless Mexico stops a flow of migrants from Central America into the U.S. At a news conference in London, President Trump reiterated that his import taxes on goods from Mexico will start taking effect next week at a level of 5%, rising to a peak of 25% until Mexico complies with his demand to cut off Central America migration.