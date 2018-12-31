When companies raise prices, they make the rich richer at everyone else's expense, study finds

The researchers take this analysis a step further by calculating exactly how much household income is transferred from the poor and middle class to the wealthy solely because of powerful companies' profit-maximizing price hikes. They find that monopolistic pricing takes a bite out of every income group's share of national income, with the notable exception of the top 20%, whose incomes rise. In effect, companies are using their market power to extract wealth from poor and middle-class households and deposit it in the pockets of the wealthy, to the tune of about 3% of national household income in 2016.