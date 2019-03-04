The teddy bear test and other challenges facing the rich who try to flee high-tax states

At first, Blatt was reluctant to move. Just 40 years old, he was single, loved to spend summers in the Hamptons and had just remodeled his $2.4-million West Village apartment, according to the New York Division of Tax Appeals’ ruling on his case. At first, he negotiated to work out of IAC’s New York headquarters most of the time, traveling back and forth to Dallas when necessary. After a few months as Match’s CEO, however, Blatt testified that he had actually fallen in love with Dallas.