New York sues Purdue Pharma’s Sackler family over opioid epidemic

The suit in New York state court, which James said is the most extensive of its kind in the United States, adds to the potentially massive legal liability that has led Purdue to threaten to file for bankruptcy protection. Meanwhile, states and local governments have targeted the Sackler family’s wealth in an effort to recoup billions of dollars spent on the social costs of opioid addiction. More than 1,600 suits against opioid makers have been consolidated in federal court in Ohio, and other cases are pending in state courts.