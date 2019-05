Fiat and Renault: a merger driven by industry pressures — and subject to politics

It’s not certain that both sides can effectively run the company in a 50-50 structure while avoiding Franco-Italian tensions. French trade unions are already grumbling that the merger will favor Italian interests. And even if Nissan might welcome a watering down of French national interest in a combined company, there’s no guarantee it will look favorably on a new governance structure at Renault-Fiat, which would still own 43% of the Japanese company unless something changes.