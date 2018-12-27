American chain restaurants had a tough year. 2019 looks even worse

The value wars could start to sting in 2019. After cashing in on cheap ingredients, which have helped eateries advertise steep discounts and a slew of $1 deals, 2019 may see an uptick in food inflation. Beef, chicken and cheese could be more expensive, according to Bob Derrington, an analyst at Telsey Advisory Group. Next year, average food costs may be up about 5.4%, he estimated.