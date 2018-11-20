Another <em>E. coli</em> outbreak prompts romaine lettuce warning

U.S. and Canadian authorities believe the current outbreak, first reported in early October, is unrelated to spring’s Yuma outbreak. But the culprit strain of E. coli has the identical genetic fingerprint of the bacteria behind a rash of food-borne illnesses reported during fall 2017 in Canada, and in January in 15 U.S. states, where it killed one person and sickened two dozen others, the CDC said.