In this mess of a market, havens like gold and U.S. bonds are making a comeback

The same myriad of drivers bedeviling equity investors in 2019 is sending them to safety. While the trade war is showing up in real-world data, it’s cropping up in company earnings too, as evidenced by Apple Inc.’s guidance cut on Wednesday. At the same time, Federal Reserve tightening is sapping liquidity and in the process reigniting volatility in markets. Idiosyncratic risks from the likes of “Brexit” and Italy’s budget squabble with the European Union are merely compounding the risk-off mood — and adding fuel to the haven trade.