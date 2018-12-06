Eddie Lampert bids $4.6 billion to keep Sears alive — or to 'drain more blood' from it

The bid would be funded with about $950 million from a new loan in addition to other debt, with some parts still being negotiated. Lampert, who holds about $2.6 billion of Sears borrowings, would convert much of that stake into equity of the reorganized business. He’s also counting on the roll­over of about $271 million in cash collateral that supports an existing letter of credit facility, and he’s promising to assume $1.1 billion of liabilities from gift cards and rewards programs.