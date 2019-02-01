Killing 22 hogs a minute, meatpackers test old limits of safety

For decades, the USDA has pushed to overhaul food inspection, arguing that having government overseers poking and sniffing every carcass doesn’t address microscopic hazards such as salmonella and E. coli. Under the current system, inspectors spend too much time on quality defects that have little to do with food safety, the agency says. Each year, food sickens 48 million Americans, one-fifth of them from eating contaminated meat and poultry, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.