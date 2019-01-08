SoftBank Vision Fund shies away from WeWork. Alarm bells are ringing

There’s another way too, beyond SoftBank’s valuation, of looking at how the market judges WeWork’s prospects. The office space provider issued a seven-year unsecured high-yield bond last April, which has since dropped 14% in value and is doing worse than the broader high-yield index. Given WeWork’s opaque financials and its self-made metrics such as “community-adjusted Ebitda” — the accounting acronym for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — you can see why investors might be rethinking a company that has relied a lot on confidence, optimism and faith.