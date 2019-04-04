Sorrento Therapeutics sues Soon-Shiong, alleging it was shortchanged in cancer drug sale

The legal dispute dates to late 2014, when Cynviloq was supposedly on track to be cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Cynviloq was modeled after Abraxane, with a few tweaks to the drug’s design so that it could be administered to patients more efficiently and at a lower cost. Abraxane, according to court documents, sells for $1,378 per dose in the U.S. and has no direct competition. In South Korea, however, the price is $270 per dose because of competition from Cynviloq, which is sold there for $180 per dose under the name Genexol-PM.