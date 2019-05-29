Amid housing slowdown, Southern California prices rise slightly in April

The Southern California median home price ticked up in April from a year earlier, a gain that comes one month after prices fell for the first time since 2012.
Sales, meanwhile, were up nearly 12% from March — far more than the average 2.2% month-to-month increase experienced in April.
CoreLogic, which released the report Wednesday, said the slight, 1.4% annual rise in the six-county median and the double-digit jump in sales indicates a sustained drop in mortgage rates has brought some buyers back into the market.
However, the annual gain in prices was far smaller than in recent years and the median at $527,500 remains $7,500 below the all-time high reached in June.
That raises the prospect of declines in the future and suggests that while falling borrowing costs may have attracted more prospective buyers, it hasn’t spurred them to engage in aggressive bidding wars.
Sales were still down 3.3% compared to April 2018. The decline marks the ninth straight month of year-over-year decreases, though it was the smallest since the sales downturn began.
Given the strength of the economy and severe housing shortages, many experts don’t predict a housing crash. But they say prices aren’t likely to rise much, if at all, until incomes can catch up.
In March, the six-county median declined, on a year-over-year basis, for the first time in seven years — though prices kept rising in most counties.
Last month, the median increased or stayed flat in each corner of the Southland.
-
In Los Angeles County, the median rose 3% to $607,750, while sales fell 0.9%.
-
In Orange County, the median rose 2.8% to $735,000, while sales fell 8%.
-
In Riverside County, the median rose 3.6% to $390,000, while sales fell 3.3%.
-
In San Bernardino County, the median rose 1.5% to $335,000, while sales fell 4.7%.
-
In Ventura County, the median was flat at $585,000, while sales fell 0.2%.
-
In San Diego County, the median was flat at $570,000, while sales fell 3.4%.
Other housing measures also show a slowdown.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index is considered the gold standard of price measurements, though it provides a delayed snapshot. On Tuesday, the latest data were released, showing prices in Los Angeles and Orange counties rose 1.3% in March from a year earlier.
The rate of growth as measured by the index has declined every single month since hitting a recent peak of 8.2% in April 2018.