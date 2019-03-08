SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule splashes down in Atlantic Ocean

The hatch of the capsule, which did not have a crew aboard, closed on Thursday at 12:39 p.m. EST. The capsule then undocked from the International Space Station at 2:32 a.m. Friday after a five-day stay. About five hours later, after a 15-minute de-orbit burn, the Crew Dragon capsule floated down into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida at 8:45 a.m. EST, buoyed first by two drogue parachutes and then by four main parachutes.