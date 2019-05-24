Advertisement

SpaceX launches 60 satellites, the first of thousands in bid for global internet coverage

By Associated Press
May 24, 2019 | 5:55 AM
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of 60 satellites for the Starlink broadband network lifts off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on May 23. (Malcolm Denemark / Associated Press)

SpaceX has launched 60 little satellites, the first of thousands that founder Elon Musk plans to put in orbit for global internet coverage.

The recycled Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Fla., late Thursday. The first-stage booster landed on an ocean platform, as the tightly packed cluster of satellites continued upward.

Musk said Friday that all 60 flat-panel satellites were deployed and were online a few hundred miles above Earth. Each satellite is 500 pounds.

The orbiting constellation — named Starlink — will grow.

Musk says 12 launches of 60 satellites each will provide high-speed internet coverage throughout the U.S. Twenty-four launches will serve most of the populated world, and 30 launches the entire world. That will be 1,800 satellites in total, with more planned after that.

