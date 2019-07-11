Disneyland’s second Star Wars land ride is delayed until January

Disneyland announced Thursday that the second attraction at its new Star Wars land won’t open til Jan. 17 — after the peak winter holiday season.
The Anaheim theme park had previously said the Rise of the Resistance ride would open this year.
The ride is designed to put parkgoers in the middle of a fierce battle between resistance fighters and the evil forces of the First Order. An identical ride will open a month earlier at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the largest expansion in the park’s history, opened May 31 with only one ride in operation, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, an interactive simulator attraction that makes visitors feel like they are flying the iconic spaceship.
Robert Iger, president and chief executive of Walt Disney Co., had previously promised Disney fans that the second attraction in the $1-billion land, Rise of the Resistance, would open in 2019.
Instead, Disney announced on its website Thursday that the much-anticipated Rise of the Resistance will open first at the Florida park before the Christmas holiday vacation and then at Disneyland in January, after families will have returned to work and school following the winter break.
Disney’s website suggested that the California attraction would open later than the one in Florida because Disney engineers and ride developers can open only one ride at a time.
“As soon as work is completed at Walt Disney World, Imagineers will head back to California to complete their mission at Disneyland Resort where Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open on Friday, Jan. 17,” the post said.