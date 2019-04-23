Stock indexes end mostly lower as energy companies climb

The S&P 500 wavered between gains and losses for much of the day before eking out a gain of 2.94 points, or 0.1%, to 2,907.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48.49 points, or 0.2%, to 26,511.05. The Nasdaq composite gained 17.2 points, or 0.2%, to 8,015.27. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks dropped 5.7 points, or 0.4%, to 1,560.04.