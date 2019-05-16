Stocks climb for third straight day, erasing Monday’s decline

Stocks marched higher Thursday for the third day in a row, erasing the dive they took Monday on worries about the worsening U.S.-China trade war.
Banks reversed course and helped lead the broad gains. Banks were benefiting from higher bond yields, which enable them to charge higher interest rates on loans. Bank of America shares rose 1.7% and Citigroup rose 1.9%. Bond yields rose after a surprising rise in April new-home construction.
The steady gains mark a turnaround from Monday, when stocks took a nosedive after Beijing issued retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, ratcheting up tensions between the two largest economies in the world.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index and the Nasdaq composite are now both higher for the week. The Dow Jones industrial average is nearly back to break-even.
Technology stocks were also big gainers. The sector, which is highly exposed to trade tensions with China, has been volatile all week. Microsoft rose 2.6% on Thursday morning.
Utilities and real estate companies lagged behind the overall market, another sign that investors were becoming more comfortable holding riskier assets.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 rose 1.2% as of 1 p.m. EDT. The Dow rose 257 points, or 1%, to 25,903 points. The Nasdaq rose 1.2%.
ANALYST’S TAKE: Investors are relieved the United States isn’t expanding its trade war to several new fronts, for now. U.S. officials reportedly have backed off of raising tariffs on auto imports from Europe and are making progress on lifting steel tariffs in North America.
“Clearly, the market is at the mercy of what we’re hearing on trade,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab.
The home construction report released Thursday also helped stem what had been a flow of weak economic data, she said. Still, she said the market will likely remain volatile until investors can get a better sense of how the United States and China will resolve their trade dispute.
GOOD CONNECTION: Cisco jumped 6.9% after the company posted quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street expectations. The maker of gear that connects computers also issued a solid forecast for the current quarter. The company said it has factored in the U.S.-China trade war and sees “very minimal impact” ahead.
WALMART WHIPS GROWTH: Walmart rose 2.5% after reporting a surge in a key sales measure, driven by a growing grocery sales business. The company also said online sales rose 37%.
The world’s largest retailer also beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts. The company has been working to get more people to go into its stores and use its online shopping service. It recently launched next-day delivery as it faces tougher competition from Amazon and other retailers.
BANKS BOUNCE BACK: Banks and other financial services companies all moved higher after solid housing data helped lift bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.40%.
JPMorgan Chase shares rose 1.8%, American Express rose 1.3% and M&T Bank rose 1.8%.
The higher yields follow the Commerce Department’s report that U.S. home construction rose faster in April than economists expected. The solid report follows a series of weak economic reports on Wednesday that shoved bond yields down sharply and weighed on the entire financial sector.