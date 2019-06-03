Stocks fall, building on losses from May

U.S. stocks dropped Monday on Wall Street as investors struggled to shake off the steep losses incurred in May.
Declines by some major technology and internet companies weighed on the markets, offsetting gains in industrial and healthcare stocks.
Google’s parent, Alphabet, fell as media reports suggested that it faces an antitrust investigation by the Justice Department. Those reports also suggested Amazon could come under increased regulatory scrutiny. Facebook also weighed on internet stocks, falling 3.5%.
Technology companies fell broadly. Microsoft shed 1.3%, and Adobe fell 1.7%. Apple rose slightly in the hours before its annual software showcase.
Among the gainers, Amgen rose 3.5% and Merck rose 1%. General Dynamics rose 2%.
The indecisive trading follows the first monthly loss for the market in 2019 as investors deal with uncertainty over the United States and its growing use of tariffs in international trade disputes. As of Friday, the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 6.6% from the record high it set April 30.
Investors spent the bulk of May fleeing to safer holdings as a global trade war flared up. China and the United States have been escalating their trade dispute with more tariffs on each other’s goods while also threatening to ban technology and resource sales. The U.S. expanded its trade war and threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican goods starting June 10 because of an immigration dispute.
All of these moves have rattled investors and their confidence in prospects for global economic growth. Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowered its earnings estimates for companies in the S&P 500, citing trade tensions. Analysts have warned that uncertainty over trade deals will crimp business confidence and keep companies from investing internationally.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index was down 0.1% as of 12:10 p.m. EDT. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5 points, or 0.1%, to 24,822. The technology-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%.
DEAL OR NO DEAL: News of deals, made and denied, drove movement for several stocks Monday.
Cypress Semiconductor surged 24.6% on the announcement that German chipmaker Infineon is buying the company for more than $10 billion in cash. Cypress Semiconductors specializes in wireless and USB technology. Infineon said the deal would create the eighth-biggest chipmaker in the world and a leading supplier of chips to the automotive sector.
Centene slid 9.4% after Humana declined to make a buyout proposal. Both insurance companies focus heavily on government-sponsored plans, including Medicare and Medicaid. In a rare filing aimed at quashing investor speculation, Humana made clear that it is not seeking Centene.
El Paso Electric rose 14.2% after getting a $2.78-billion buyout offer from a private equity fund affiliated with J.P. Morgan.
ANXIETY PUSHES DEFENSE: The U.S. decision to expand its trade war beyond China is adding to fears that economic growth and corporate profit growth will take a hit this year.
“Things are likely to get worse before they get better,” said a Bank of America Merrill Lynch report.
The investment bank is recommending more caution from investors as trade disputes play out. Investors have already been heading to less-risky holdings, including utility stocks and bonds, since the trade dispute with China sharply escalated in May.
Companies in the S&P 500 performed better than expected in the first quarter; their profit shrank less than half a percentage point, according to FactSet. But the trade war continues to hang over the current quarter, with analysts expecting a 2% contraction in corporate profit.
INTERNET INVESTIGATIONS?: Alphabet, Google’s parent company, slid 6% following media reports that it could face an antitrust investigation by the Justice Department.
The company has faced a series of European regulatory investigations into its practices. In one instance last year, it was fined $5 billion by European regulators over contracts dealing with smartphone makers and Google apps.
The speculation over the latest investigation comes on top of a tough weekend for the company when high levels of network congestion caused user outages in some of its services, including YouTube and Google Cloud.
Meanwhile, Amazon could face scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission. Reports say consumer groups and vendors have complained that Amazon is unfairly edging out competition as it expands its business and offerings. The stock slid 3.5%.