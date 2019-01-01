2018 was a year to forget for stock strategists, who missed by 400 points

Most of the strategists view the three-month plunge that had erased more than $7 trillion from equity values at its worst point as overdone. While the earnings machine that has powered the bull market toward its 10th anniversary is poised to decelerate, there are few signs of a collapse. With the tax cuts largely reflected, profit growth will slow to half the pace seen in 2018 over the next two years. But at an average 10%, it’s pretty much in line with the historic rate since 1998.