Stocks slide broadly, led down by technology shares

Technology companies led a broad slide in stocks Monday on Wall Street, extending the market’s losses into another week.
The U.S. decision to ban technology sales to China’s Huawei hammered the technology sector, particularly chipmakers. About one-third of Huawei’s suppliers are American chipmakers, and investors are worried that the action against Huawei could crimp sales for companies with revenue heavily tied to China.
Broadcom and Qualcomm both are Huawei suppliers and get half their revenue from China. Their stocks slumped.
The Huawei ban is also adding more anxiety to a market worried about further escalations in the U.S.-China trade war. The two sides have gone back and forth raising tariffs on each other’s goods. The uncertainty is putting a dent in investor confidence and has pushed stocks down the last two weeks.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index has fallen 3.4% so far this month, taking a bit of the shine off a stellar start to the year. The index is still up 13.5% year to date.
Apple fell 3.5% on Monday and was the biggest drag on the Dow Jones industrial average. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, slid 2.1% after it indicated that it would have to cut some features on Huawei smartphones. Other communications stocks fell too. Facebook lost 1.5%. Comcast declined 1.9%.
Consumer-focused stocks also fell. Starbucks was among the big decliners, shedding 2.4%.
American Airlines slid 2.6% — the steepest decline among major airlines — after Morgan Stanley warned that American faces higher labor costs on top of higher fuel costs.
T-Mobile and Sprint climbed on hopes that an expected favorable regulatory decision will speed up their $26.5-billion merger.
Banks and other financial stocks made up the best-performing sector. Capital One Financial rose 1%.
Utilities eked out gains as investors looked to lower their risk. Utilities typically benefit when investors are concerned about a slowdown in economic growth and want to put their money into safer holdings.
As the latest company earnings-reporting season winds down, the results have not been as bad as Wall Street feared, with profit in the broad S&P 500 index shrinking less than 1%. Home repair and supplies behemoth Home Depot is to report its quarterly results Tuesday. Retail giant Target post results Wednesday.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 was down 0.6% as of 1:25 p.m. EDT. The Dow fell 75 points, or 0.3%, to 25,688. The technology heavy Nasdaq composite slid 1.3%.
Major stock indexes in Europe fell broadly.
GOOD CONNECTION: T-Mobile climbed 5.5% and Sprint surged 21.8%. The two firms appear closer to completing a merger after the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission said he plans to recommend approval of the deal. The full commission has yet to vote on it, and it’s also subject to the Justice Department’s approval.
The deal would position the companies to deploy a 5G network that would cover 97% of the U.S. population within three years of the closing of the merger and 99% within six years.
CHIPPED SALES PROSPECTS: Chipmakers fell broadly as the sector deals with the fallout from the U.S. ban on technology sales to Huawei.
The U.S. government says that Chinese suppliers, including Huawei and its smaller rival ZTE Corp., pose an espionage threat because they are beholden to China’s ruling Communist Party.
Qualcomm, which gets about 65% of its revenue from China, slumped 5.6%. Broadcom, which gets nearly half of its revenue from China, slid 4.1%. Intel fell 2.6%, and Xilinx slid 2.8%.
SPARKING CONCERN: Tesla fell 3.1% after an analyst at Wedbush said there seems to be mixed signals on demand for the electric-car maker’s Model 3, which could make it harder for the company to turn a profit.
In the client note Monday, Daniel Ives kept his “neutral” rating on the stock but lowered his price target to $230 from $275. Shares traded below $200 on Monday morning.
Tesla shares are down 50% since September, with concerns about demand for the Model 3 in the U.S. at the forefront. The company lost $702.1 million in the first quarter, among its worst quarters in two years, as sales tumbled 31%. CEO Elon Musk predicted another loss in the second quarter but said Tesla would be profitable again by the third quarter.