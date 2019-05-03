Jobs report and company earnings push stocks broadly higher

Stocks on Wall Street were up broadly Friday, erasing the market’s losses from the day before and placing the Standard & Poor’s 500 index on track for its second straight weekly gain.
Investors welcomed the government’s latest snapshot of U.S. employment, which showed that job growth surged in April past economists’ forecasts and unemployment fell to a five-decade low.
Technology companies, banks, communications firms and consumer-focused companies helped drive much of the rally. Energy-sector companies notched the biggest gain as crude oil prices rebounded. Smaller-company stocks were up more than the rest of the market.
Traders continued to sift through first-quarter corporate earnings reports. Results have come in mixed so far, but they have been good enough to ease worries that company profits would slump overall.
United States Steel, Weight Watchers and Monster Beverage were among the latest companies to post surprisingly good results.
Newell Brands, which makes Sharpie and Elmer’s products, surged on a solid earnings report. Amazon rose following reports that Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway was buying the stock.
KEEPING SCORE: THE S&P 500 index was up 1% as of 1:33 p.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 204 points, or 0.8%, to 26,512. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.5%, and the Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks advanced 1.4%.
ANALYST’S TAKE: The market spent the week hitting a wall as investors searched for clearer signs that the economy remains strong. One of those signs appeared Friday morning in the form of a solid jobs report.
“The market has had such a remarkable recovery that at some point it has to pause and consolidate before climbing,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “Overall, this was a solid report that should assuage fears that the U.S. economy is losing momentum.”
A SLICK MOVE: Crude oil prices recovered some of their Thursday losses. Benchmark U.S. crude was up 0.6% at $62.17 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 0.6% to $70.19 a barrel.
The move helped lift energy stocks, which was the best-performing sector of the S&P 500. Concho Resources rose 4.9%.
SOLID QUARTER: United States Steel surged 16.5% after a sharp increase in sales helped push profit far beyond Wall Street forecasts. The stock is having a weak year: It’s down 8.1% so far in 2019 while the S&P 500 index is up 17.5%.
ENERGIZED EARNINGS: Monster Beverage jumped 9.6% after the energy drinks company powered past Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecast. The company reported a solid increase in sales of its namesake energy drink that helped drive a surge in profit.
SLIMMER LOSSES: Weight Watchers surged 13.8% after reporting losses for the first quarter that were much slimmer than expected. The company also raised its profit forecast for the year.
STORM CLOUDS: Arista Networks, a cloud computing company, plummeted 21.1% after telling investors that revenue in the current quarter will fall short of forecasts. The company said it started seeing shortfall in demand toward the end of the first quarter.