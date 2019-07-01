Stocks start July with a rally, lifted by U.S.-China trade talks

Wall Street, applauding a cease-fire in the U.S.-China trade war, started July with a bang.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was on track for a new record high and the Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 130 points Monday morning. Investors snapped up riskier holdings as the world's two biggest economies agreed to continue trade talks. The United States agreed to hold off on imposing new tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, although existing tariffs on $250 billion of imports remain in place.
Technology and bank stocks led the gainers. Traders turned their backs on more defensive holdings, pushing down bond and gold prices. Utilities lagged behind the overall market, another sign that Wall Street had a bigger appetite for risk.
Chipmakers rallied on U.S. plans to loosen some sales restrictions to Chinese telecommunications company Huawei. Broadcom rose 4.2% and Nvidia rose 2.2%. Technology giants Apple and Microsoft also climbed.
Banks helped lead the broader market higher. Bank of America rose 1.6% and JPMorgan Chase gained 1.5%. Consumer product makers and other consumer companies also climbed. Many of those companies, including Nike, have much to gain or lose in the ongoing trade dispute.
Oil prices rose, lifting energy stocks, as OPEC considers extending production cuts.
Wall Street just finished its best month since January, and that helped push the S&P 500 index to a 3.8% second-quarter gain. The index is up more than 18% for the year.
The gains in the year’s first half were marked by months of volatile trading as investors rode the ups and downs of the trade war. That volatility is unlikely to fade as the United States and China head into yet another round of trade talks.
The market had a similar bounce back in December when both sides agreed to more talks and negotiations seemed on track. But that rally quickly faded as investors complained that the agreement didn't resolve the core issues in the dispute.
The key difference this time is the Federal Reserve. In December, the U.S. central bank spooked investors by raising interest rates for the seventh time in two years. Now the Fed has said it is willing to cut interest rates in order to shore up the U.S. economy if the trade war crimps growth in what is now the longest economic expansion in U.S. history.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index rose 0.7% as of 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow rose 132 points, or 0.5%, to 26,732. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.1%.
OVERSEAS: The truce between the United States and China, along with some upbeat economic data, helped push global shares higher.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 advanced 2.1% to finish at 21,729.97. Hong Kong's markets were closed for a holiday. The Shanghai Composite climbed 2.2% to 3,044.90.
European markets rose broadly. The unemployment rate in the 19 European Union countries that use the euro fell to its lowest in more than a decade in May.
SOLID WYNN: Casino operator Wynn Resorts rose 6.8% after Macau officials reported a 5.9% boost in gambling revenue.
The company has significant operations in the southern Chinese gambling haven. It gets about 75% of its revenue from Macau, according to FactSet data.
CHIPPED POLISH: Beauty products company Coty dived 14.5% after telling its investors that it will write down $3 billion worth of brands.
The brands were bought from Procter & Gamble in 2016. The company expects the restructuring program to cost it about $600 million through 2023.
PRIVATE TRACKS: Railroad operator Genesee & Wyoming rose 8.7% after it agreed to sell itself to Brookfield Infrastructure and GIC.
The company, which owns 120 short-line railroads, is being taken private in a deal valued at about $6.37 billion. Most of its operations are in North America.
CRUDE MEASURES: Rising oil prices gave energy companies a jolt as OPEC considers extending a deal to cut production.
Oil prices rose 2.3%. That helped ConocoPhillips shares rise 1.9% and Halliburton's stock climb 2.6%.
The oil cartel faces weakening demand as global economic growth slows. The current deal to cut production is meant to help reduce oversupply and lift prices.