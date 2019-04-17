Healthcare stocks slump. Qualcomm soars again

Major U.S. stock indexes fell Wednesday morning as declines by healthcare companies outweighed gains elsewhere in the market.
Anthem, Cigna and UnitedHealth Group were among the biggest decliners in the healthcare sector for the second day in a row. Investors are hammering insurers amid fears over the potential impact on profits of health reform ideas being discussed in Congress.
Qualcomm led the gainers in the technology sector, adding a 17% rise to Tuesday’s 23% gain on news that the mobile chipmaker’s bitter legal dispute with Apple is over.
In a related move, Intel climbed 3.4% after pulling out of the smartphone modem market.
T-Mobile and Sprint were both lower on a report that the Justice Department is questioning their proposed merger.
PepsiCo and Morgan Stanley rose after delivering better-than-expected quarterly results Wednesday. IBM and Netflix fell after reporting their earnings. United Continental headed higher.
Investors continued to pore over company earnings reports, focusing on profit and revenue outlooks for the rest of this year. Analysts expect overall first-quarter results for companies in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index to be the weakest in nearly three years.
The lower start on Wall Street followed uneven trading in global markets, despite news that China’s economy grew at a better-than-expected 6.4% annual pace in the January-through-March quarter. The data suggests Beijing’s efforts to halt a slowdown are working, but its economy is still growing at its most sluggish pace since 2009.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 10:14 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 47 points, or 0.2%, to 26,405. The Nasdaq composite edged down 0.1%.
The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks slid 0.5%.
NOT VERY HEALTHY: Several health insurers helped pull the market lower. Anthem fell 4.6%, Cigna lost 3.2% and UnitedHealth Group slid 3.1%.
SPOTTY RECEPTION: Sprint and T-Mobile shares fell after a Wall Street Journal report cast doubt on the likelihood of government approval of the companies’ $26.5-billion merger.
The Journal said that Justice Department antitrust personnel reviewing the takeover questioned the companies’ reasoning for it in a meeting this month. Talks between regulators and the companies are ongoing, according to the report, which cited unnamed people familiar with the matter.
Sprint shares slid 4.1%. T-Mobile dropped 2.9%.
BIG SETTLEMENT: The settlement between Apple and Qualcomm, announced Tuesday, requires Apple to pay Qualcomm an undisclosed amount. It also includes a six-year licensing agreement that likely involves recurring payments to the mobile chip maker. Apple rose 0.5%.
The dispute centered on technology that enables iPhones to connect to the internet.
ON TRACK: Railroad operator CSX climbed 5.3% after it turned in quarterly results that topped Wall Street’s forecasts.