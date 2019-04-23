Stock indexes set record highs as company earnings roll in

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index and Nasdaq composite closed at all-time highs Tuesday as big U.S. companies began turning in solid results for the first quarter, despite predictions for the worst quarter of earnings growth in years.
The S&P 500 rose 25 points, or 0.9%, to 2,933 on Tuesday. The Nasdaq climbed 105 points, or 1.3%, to 8,120.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 145 points, or 0.5%, to 26,656 — still down 0.6% from the record high close in October.
The S&P 500’s previous record high was set in September, shortly before the market took a nosedive in the fourth quarter. It has since recovered all of that ground since reaching a low on Christmas Eve.
Big names including Hasbro, Lockheed Martin and Twitter surprised Wall Street with strong profit and revenue. Analysts are watching corporate reports closely this week as they gauge whether first-quarter earnings for U.S. companies will be as bad as predicted. Wall Street has been forecasting a contraction during the quarter.
The stock market has rebounded sharply this year after a steep sell-off in December that pulled the S&P 500 just 0.2% from entering a bear market, or decline of 20% from its peak.
The recovery has been fueled by investor confidence in the prospects for steady growth and an increasingly hands-off Federal Reserve, which has signaled this year that it may not raise interest rates at all in 2019 after seven increases the prior two years.
Traders have also been encouraged by improving economic data around the world. In China, economic growth held steady at 6.4% in the first quarter of the year as increased government efforts to stem a slowdown gained traction. In the United States, job growth rebounded in March following a surprisingly weak February.
And the uncertainty over the costly trade dispute between the United States and China has eased in recent weeks amid signs that both sides are making progress toward reaching a resolution.