S&P 500 climbs to new all-time high as Fed eyes interest rate cuts

Stocks on Wall Street marched broadly higher Thursday, driving the Standard & Poor’s 500 index to a new record.
The benchmark index rose nearly 1% to close at about 2,954 points, beating the record it set April 30.
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 0.9%, or nearly 250 points, to about 26,753. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8% to about 8,051.
The rally came as investors balanced optimism over the possibility that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates in response to a slowing global economy and jitters that corporate profits could dim if a severe slowdown took hold.
Those worries continued to fuel demand for U.S. government bonds, sending the bonds’ yields down.
“If the Fed is going to cut rates, it means that the economic environment is slowing,” said Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA. “You have investors looking to bonds to hide out in. You're also seeing a big move up in gold on the back of the Fed's decision as well.”
Traders drove up U.S. oil prices as tensions between the United States and Iran escalated, stoking fears that oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz could be compromised. Just weeks ago, U.S. crude oil prices were in a “bear market”— they had dropped at least 20% from a recent high.
A strong rebound for stocks this month has erased the S&P 500's losses from May, when worries over the U.S.-China trade war knocked the market into a 6.6% dive. The major U.S. stock indexes are up more than 7% so far this month.
The market's recovery gained momentum this week after the central bank reiterated on Wednesday that it stood ready to cut interest rates. Traders also grew more hopeful this week that the United States and China could eventually resolve their damaging trade war.