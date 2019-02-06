Globalization helped make Stripe a $23-billion company. Here’s what comes next

Collison will test this theory with a forthcoming expansion in the euro zone. The new markets — Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland — are smaller economies that may have more trouble navigating the European Union’s volatile business climate as it grapples with the consequences of Britain’s departure from the EU, the internet privacy rule known as the General Data Protection Regulation and a dimming economic outlook across the region. Collison said the countries have strong developer talent and vibrant tech scenes. Stripe should assess these markets on their potential and not their current size, he added.