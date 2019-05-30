A hellish summer may be in store for travelers at U.S. airports

Regulators are still investigating the safety of the 737 Max following two crashes over five months that killed a total of 346 people. Three of the four largest U.S. carriers are grappling with how to cover their busy summer schedules with the loss of six dozen Boeing 737 Max aircraft. The lack of those planes — which many airlines purchased to be their new workhorse of the skies — adds further pressure to carriers and customers at a time when the air travel system traditionally operates at full throttle.