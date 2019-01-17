Big port warehouse, plagued by labor violations, will shut down

“NFI’s decision to leave the property rather than bring the company into compliance with all local, state, and federal laws presents a much-needed opportunity for the City and Port of Los Angeles to seek a tenant that will follow the laws to avoid the labor disruptions that have plagued the Port property,” the Teamsters said in a statement. “NFI should act responsibly and stop pointing fingers at the Teamsters when it is NFI that has continuously and persistently broken the law.”