Elon Musk’s quest for Tesla deliveries record could be a double-edged sword

Wall Street relented from more downbeat expectations for Tesla deliveries in the last few weeks after Musk downplayed demand concerns at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting and in emails to employees. On average, analysts expect Tesla to report this week that it delivered just over 87,000 cars this quarter. That would be a big bounce back from the disappointing first three months of 2019, but still short of the record that Tesla set at the end of last year and its forecast for at least 90,000. Tesla’s big push over the final days of June will determine if it surprises the street and beats its previous record.