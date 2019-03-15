Elon Musk unveils Tesla's latest passenger vehicle in Los Angeles

Elon Musk unveiled Tesla’s latest vehicle tonight: the Model Y, a crossover sport utility vehicle based on the Model 3 sedan.
The Los Angeles entrepreneur raised the curtain on the vehicle at Tesla’s L.A. Design Studio in Hawthorne, showing a blue version very similar to the Model 3 but with a higher roofline and more room in the back. It will fill a gap in the Palo Alto electric-vehicle maker’s lineup.
A long-range version of the Model Y with a 300-mile range was priced at $47,000 with an expected delivery of fall 2020. A standard-range model with a 230-mile range was priced at $39,000 with a delivery date of spring 2021.
Musk said the SUV will have the “functionality of an SUV, but it will ride like a sports car.”
By 2021 the market will be stocked with electric cars from almost every major manufacturer. Already Hyundai and Kia are selling electric versions of the Kona and Niro crossover SUVs priced around $36,000.
Although the company’s well-documented financial and manufacturing struggles may have removed some of its luster, Tesla’s new model was still highly anticipated.
In addition to the Model 3, the company sells the Model S luxury sedan and the Model X luxury SUV. But it lacks a smaller crossover SUV, one of the hottest styles in the automotive industry.
The Model Y was rolled out by Musk after a lengthy introduction during which he recounted the company’s history and rolled out each of the company’s vehicles to hoots, hollers and clapping.
That only intensified when the crossover was finally brought out, but compared to other Tesla product reveals, it was a low key affair.
Reactions on Twitter were mixed. Santa Monica investor Ross Gerber, a Tesla cheerleader, tweeted that “Porsche has got to be worried.” Tesla critic @skabooshka wrote “The only way Musk could put together a Model Y at this point…is if it were a reiteration of the Model 3. So, embarrassed, he downplayed the the Model Y itself and did a retrospective on the company. The event was a dud.”
The Model Y introduction comes at a time of upheaval for both Musk and the company. Indeed, Musk acknowledged that, telling the crowd, “Thank you for supporting Tesla during this difficult period.”
Two months ago, Tesla announced it would lay off 7% of its full-time workforce as it focused on cutting costs and making a profit as it produces more vehicles.
Then, in February, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Musk should be held in contempt for tweeting about Tesla’s production numbers without having his communication reviewed by company attorneys — a cornerstone of the settlement reached by Musk, Tesla and the SEC over fraud charges stemming from his tweets last year that he was considering taking Tesla private and had “funding secured.”
Musk’s legal team said this week in a legal filing that the contempt charge was an example of “unprecedented overreach.” But if Musk is held in contempt, he could be removed as CEO and banned from serving as an officer of a publicly traded company.
An equally pressing concern is whether the company has enough capital to carry out its manufacturing plans.
This month, Tesla was forced to make a $920-million payment to retire convertible bonds that were due. Had the company’s share price, which closed Thursday at $289.96, remained at $360 or above, at least some of that debt could have been converted into stock. The company reported having $3.7 billion in cash at the end of 2018 and faces another $183-million debt payment next month.
Some analysts have viewed Thursday’s event as little more than a way for the company to raise cash, assuming it takes reservations or deposits for the new crossover.
Within a week of unveiling the Model 3 in 2016, the company announced that it had received more than 325,000 reservations, which cost $1,000 each. The reservation system raised significant cash and boosted Tesla’s shares.
The view the company is suffering from a cash crunch has been reinforced by Tesla’s announcement this month that it planned to shift vehicle sales online and close of most of its stores — even though it had previously called the stores key to its marketing strategy.
The backlash was so fierce, however, that the company quickly had to backpedal, announcing that it would close only some of the stores and leave others open so that customers could take test drives. The rapid strategy shift only fed the perception that Musk was running the company on the fly.
Another issue is whether the company’s pricing is realistic.
Tesla talked about a $35,000 Model 3 three years ago, but while it delivered its first Model 3s in the summer of 2017, the cheapest versions typically cost in the mid-$40,000. It wasn’t until last month that Tesla announced it would take orders for the $35,000 version, which has a shorter range. They are expected to be delivered as soon as the end of the month, according to the Tesla website.
As with pricing, analysts have cautioned that Musk’s manufacturing timelines are often overly optimistic. The planned ramp-up for Model 3 production ended up being delayed by nine to 12 months, Toni Sacconaghi, senior technology research analyst at Bernstein, said in a note Tuesday to clients.
Tesla grappled with automation issues on the Model 3 assembly line. Eventually, the company erected a tent to house an additional general assembly line for Model 3 vehicles, and the company has come close to hitting its production goal of assembling 5,000 cars a week.
Musk said Thursday that in a year, Tesla will have made about 1 million vehicles.