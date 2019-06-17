Tesla and Nio fires in China spur electric-car safety checkups

The order comes after a run of fires involving electric vehicles in what is the world’s biggest market for the new technology. Nio — a Nasdaq-listed electric car startup from Beijing with aspirations to rival Tesla — said Friday that one of its ES8 SUVs caught fire, the third time in about two months the model has been involved in an incident. Tesla said it was investigating after video of one of its cars bursting into flames in Shanghai spread on Chinese social media in April. Weeks later, there were reports of a Tesla Model S combusting in Hong Kong.