U.S. antitrust chief blasts Google and Amazon, citing historic breakups

Delrahim played a cameo role in the Microsoft case, which he said arguably paved the way for companies such as Google, Yahoo and Apple to enter the market with their own desktop and mobile products. During the case, he served as counsel to then-Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), who was Microsoft’s chief legislative antagonist. Delrahim quoted Hatch on Tuesday, saying that robust antitrust enforcement to preserve competition in technology was preferable to later regulation.