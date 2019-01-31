Intel names a new CEO, Robert Swan, as rival chipmakers challenge its dominance

Swan takes the helm at a crucial time in Intel’s history. The chipmaker reported record sales and profit for 2018, but its fourth-quarter results fell short of analysts’ projections, and it gave a disappointing forecast for 2019. Intel’s processors are the heart of more than 90% of the world’s laptops and almost all server computers, yet delays in introducing new chip-manufacturing technology have led some analysts to warn that the company is more vulnerable to competition than it has been for decades.