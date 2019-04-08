Pinterest sets IPO price range below its 2017 valuation

Pinterest accelerated its offering to capitalize on the hot U.S. market for IPOs, which expects to see a flurry of U.S. tech companies go public this year. In March, No. 2 U.S. ride-hailing giant Lyft Inc. priced its shares at $72 in the largest offering from a tech upstart since Snap Inc. went public two years ago. Lyft was the biggest U.S. listing after the partial government shutdown dampened first-quarter listings’ momentum. After Lyft shares dipped below the IPO price, they are now trading around $73.