Apple infringes a Qualcomm patent, judge says, recommending iPhone import ban

Apple Inc. infringes a Qualcomm Inc. patent and some imported iPhones should be blocked from the United States as a result, a U.S. trade judge said in one of two cases before the U.S. International Trade Commission.
ITC Judge MaryJoan McNamara said she would recommend an import ban on iPhones, which are made in China, according to a notice posted on the Washington agency’s electronic docket. The judge found no violation of two other Qualcomm patents in the case. Her findings are subject to review by the full commission, which has the power to block imports of products that infringe U.S. patents.
Qualcomm stock jumped 1.7% as of about 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple pared gains and was nearly flat for the day.
The case is one of two that Qualcomm brought at the trade agency, seeking an import ban on iPhones to give it greater leverage in technology licensing negotiations. Qualcomm says it’s due billions of dollars in unpaid royalties on the iPhone as the two tech giants argue over the value of the chipmaker’s patents. The commission is scheduled to release its final decision in the other case later Tuesday.
In this case, San Diego-based Qualcomm contends Apple iPhones with Intel Corp. chips infringe two patents related to ways to improve the speed and quality of data downloads and one patent for a power-saving feature. It’s seeking an order that would ban imports of those iPhones. The judge’s finding of infringement related to the power-saving feature.
Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple, chafing under what it considers onerous and expensive licensing requirements, has directed its contractors to stop paying Qualcomm until the two sides can reach a new deal. It also has turned to Intel to supply the modem chips on its newest models.
Apple denies infringing the patents and alleges Qualcomm is trying to shut its only U.S.-based competitor out of the market, which the Apple argues will hinder the development of the fifth generation of mobile communications known as 5G. In both of the cases at the trade agency, Apple is arguing that no import ban should be imposed even if a patent violation is found.
Qualcomm has argued that the opposite is true. It has said that if it can’t enforce its patents, that will lessen the value of its innovation and give rivals — particularly China’s Huawei Technologies Co. — a chance to gain greater market share. Qualcomm has called the Intel products inferior, and it has accused Intel and Apple of incorporating unlicensed Qualcomm inventions into the Intel chips to improve their quality.
By all accounts, Qualcomm’s technology underpins all modern communications and the company is a large player in the development of industry standards, spending billions of dollars a year on research. It’s also richly rewarded — the company makes money off the chips in all mobile devices, and it also gets paid for the use of its inventions in chips made by others.
The Federal Trade Commission has accused Qualcomm of using its patents on industry standards to shut competitors out of the market and demand high licensing fees, and the two sides await a judge’s ruling in that case. The patents in this case don’t relate to standardized technology, but Apple claims Qualcomm is using the ITC to maintain monopoly power.